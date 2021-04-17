Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

A man with a semi-automatic assault rifle and a bag of ammunition at the Times Square subway station was taken into custody by police and charged with weapons crimes, officials said Friday.

According to police, 18-year-old Ohio man Saddiq Teague had the gun atop a charging port near the A, C, and E line. He told police he thought he was able to carry the weapon because he had a permit in Ohio.

The gun was an AK-47, police confirmed; the man had ammunition in a bag and a loaded magazine.

.@NYPDTransit cops on “routine” patrol in the @TimesSquareNYC subway station recovered this AK-47 & a loaded magazine from an 18 y/o from Ohio.



This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/SkSyBzMdfV — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 16, 2021

Officials said the gun was in plain view, and that officers on routine patrol discovered him.

Several law enforcement officials responded to the scene, including the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

Teague was charged with several weapons crimes and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.