Man who shot, killed WSSU football player at Wake Forest University event in 2018 sentenced to 64-89 months in prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man charged in the death of a Winston-Salem State University football player in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday, a Forsyth County District Court clerk confirmed.

Jakier Shanique Austin was arrested on April 11, 2018, in connection with the Jan. 20, 2018, shooting of 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker at The Barn, an event center on Wake Forest University’s campus.

Austin was charged with murder, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

Police said Austin shot Baker after an argument. Baker died from his injuries at a local hospital.

On Thursday, Austin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 64-89 months in prison.