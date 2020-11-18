Man who recently received new kidney unable to go to doctor’s office due to COVID cleaning

ROCKWELL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID-19 was the reason a Cabarrus County man’s critical appointment was canceled.

Stoney Harrison just received a new kidney. He waited more than a year for the day Melanie Marshall saved his life, giving him her kidney.

“It’s just amazing for somebody to step up and do that for you, it’s not even a family member, it’s a friend, it’s really amazing. I really appreciate it,” Harrison said.

Harrison has polycystic kidney disease and was on dialysis until Marshall got tested and found out she was a match. The transplant surgery wasn’t quite two weeks ago. Both Harrison and Marshall are doing well.

“He’s fought so hard. You don’t want to have a set back and have to fight again,” Harrison’s wife told FOX 46.

On Sunday, Harrison’s lab work at Metrolina Nephrology on Randolph Road got canceled.

“You don’t know when he’s going to get his appointments and checking for his labs, and it’s scary,” she said.

Harrison and his wife said the doctor’s office called and said the office needed a deep cleaning because of exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s just frustrating you just want to see COVID go away.”

Harrison has to go two days a week now for lab work, his wife says the first couple of months are very critical right now to make sure his body is not rejecting the kidney.

“It’s a new foreign object in his body so anything’s going to try and attack the new kidney,” she said.

Harrison was able to get an appointment at another location and is now on track again with his labs. He and his wife just hope others will stay safe to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“It’s not that we’re living in fear, it’s just a reality of taking care of that new kidney.”

Protecting his gift of life, so that it will keep on giving.