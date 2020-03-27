Man who makes boat sails now making masks to help fight coronavirus spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the coast of Maine, Eric Baldwin and his staff of two usually spend their days selling, repairing and washing sails for boats. They transform their surplus sailcloth into tote bags to bring in extra money.

But when the coronavirus outbreak slowed business, they turned their industrial sewing machines to a new task: making cotton masks for caregivers and others who need protection from the disease.

The 53-year-old Baldwin, who has operated his shop, known as a loft, for about 25 years, got the idea from employee Karen Haley.

They went to work immediately and are now shipping to recipients as far away as Arizona after word spread on social media that masks were available.

Although they still have orders to fill for totes and sails, a portion of each day is dedicated to masks. Baldwin's other worker, Alan Platner, volunteered to sew masks at home as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fabric masks are an option when other supplies have been exhausted. The world's flow of masks has slowed to a trickle during the pandemic.