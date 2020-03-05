Man who killed Winston-Salem mother in hit-and-run crash will spend at least 15 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man who killed a Winston-Salem mother in a crash will spend at least 15 years in prison.

Ravon Walser Rousseau pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felonious hit-and-run and speed competition in connection to the death of 32-year-old Olivia Florez.

On Nov. 14, 2018, Florez was driving a Universal Taxi Cab when she pulled out of a shopping center and drove southbound on New Walkertown Road.

Another vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti driven by Rousseau, was traveling northbound on New Walkertown Road. The cars then collided and Florez died at the scene. Rousseau ran away before police could get there.

Rousseau was charged in connection with the crash in March 2019.

Rousseau also pleaded guilty to assault on a government official with a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver for crimes committed on Nov. 24, 2018.

Rousseau was sentenced to 182 to 240 months in prison.