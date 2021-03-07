Man who allegedly kidnapped 4 children arrested after mother stabbed, killed in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman died on Saturday after being stabbed, and her son has been arrested, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:24 p.m., officers with the WSPD were sent to Rosemont Avenue when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.

Authorities identified the victim as Rosalyn Howard, 68, of Winston-Salem. A next of kin has been notified of her death.

A subject of interest has been identified as Howard’s son, 33-year-old Jacob Christian Jones.

Jones reportedly left the home in a black Cadillac Escalade with his four biological children. He does not have custody of the children.

An Amber Alert has been issued for one of the children on Saturday night and has since been canceled.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jones was found in Pineville by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Pineville Police Department.

He was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant related to this incident.

All four of the children were found safe and unharmed with Jones. The children were released to their parental guardian(s).

Jones has been served with a warrant for murder while in custody in Mecklenburg County. No bond is allowed.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.