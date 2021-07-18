Man wanted for making ‘unwanted advances’ toward girl in NC Walmart arrested, police say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was wanted for making “unwanted advances” toward a girl at a Walmart has been arrested, according to Wake Forest police.

The incident happened Friday night inside the Walmart at 2114 S. Main St., Wake Forest police said.

On Saturday evening, police arrested Raymond Leonard Mancini, 63, of Youngsville, and charged him with indecent liberties with a minor and attempted kidnapping.

Mancini is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.