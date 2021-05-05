Man wanted for Florida attempted murder arrested on I-85 in Archdale, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of attempted murder in Florida was arrested on Interstate 85, heading through Archdale, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale.

Investigators determined that the drive, Tremain Christopher Weekes, of Brooklyn, New York, was wanted out of Florida on a charge of failure to appear for attempted murder.

He was also wanted out of Maryland on a charge of failure to appear for theft of a motor vehicle.

He was charged with two counts of felony fugitive from another state and received an $800,000 secured bond awaiting extradition.