Man wanted after crashing motorcycle, leaving injured passenger at scene in Davidson County, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted after allegedly crashing a motorcycle and leaving behind an injured passenger, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, EMS responded to a motorcycle crash at Hannerville Road and Kindley Road.

Troopers say the motorcycle drove off the right side of the road and crashed.

The driver, Joshua Richard Harris, 30, of Thomasville, left the scene. A passenger who was found at the scene had suffered minor injuries.

Troopers are now looking for the driver. Harris has been charged with felony hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving. Other charges are possible.