Man wanted after crashing into vehicle, utility pole in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after police say he crashed into another vehicle and a utility pole in Burlington.

At about 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, police and emergency crews responded to a crash on the 600 block of South Mebane Street.

Investigators say a 2007 BMW, driven by Carson Montgomery Mayes, 22, of Graham, was speeding east on South Mebane Street when it crashed into a 2008 Chevrolet HHR.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Damage to the Chevrolet is estimated at about $8,000. Damage to the suspect BMW was estimated at about $15,000.

The BMW then drove off the road and hit a Duke Energy utility pole, breaking it in half, on Mebane Street.

The crash knocked out power on Mebane Street, Fisher Street, Church Street and Webb Avenue.

Police say Mayes left the scene.

Officers have obtained warrants for the arrest of Carson Mayes on charges of careless and reckless driving, hit and run, driving while license revoked and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.