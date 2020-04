GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted after an alleged burglary at a Browns Summit home, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shiheem Williamson, 24, is the suspect, deputies say.

Williamson is described as a 5-foot-11 black man with a medium build. He has a goatee and dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing pajama bottoms, a black hoodie and a partial face mask.

Anyone with information is asked t contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3356.