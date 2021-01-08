Man wanted after attempted murder in Liberty, police say

LIBERTY, N.C. — A man is wanted after he allegedly shot and tried to kill a person near his home in Liberty, according to police.
At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of West Swannanoa Avenue.
At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.
Police have obtained warrants for Stewart Whitaker, who lives at the address, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder.
Officers have not released a photo or a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 328-6925 and request to speak with a Liberty Police Officer.
