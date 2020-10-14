Man wanted after 2 men shot, taken to hospital in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is wanted after two men were shot during a disturbance at a Burlington mini mart, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 12:11 p.m., the BPD responded to Joe’s Shopwell Mini Mart at 1204 Apple Street when they were told about a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that the disturbance led to shots being fired and two men were hit by gunfire.

The victims were identified as Darius Thomas Woods, 21, Burlington, and Antwon Dupree Burnette, 36, of Cedar Grove.

Both are being treated at local hospitals for their injuries and are in critical but stable condition, deputies say.

Police are now looking for Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 20, of Burlington. Police have arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.