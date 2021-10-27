Man turns self in after kidnapping, assault in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and assault in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 13, deputies responded to U.S. 64 east in Asheboro after an assault on Wicker Lovell Road.

At the scene, the victim told deputies that they were assaulted by Kevin Eugene Key Jr., 31, during an argument.

The victim said Key took their keys so they couldn’t leave and also took and damaged the victim’s cell phone.

Other people in the home called family for help. When help arrived, the victim and others in the home were able to escape. They drove to U.S. 64 in Asheboro and called 911.

Deputies went to the home looking for Key but didn’t find him.

Investigators obtained warrants for felony second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor injury to real property, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communication.

Key turned himself in on Monday. He was denied bond.