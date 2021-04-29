Man turns himself in after stabbing in High Point; victim dies at hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man turned himself in after allegedly stabbing a woman who later died at the hospital, according to High Point police.

On Wednesday, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found 38-year-old Deborah Maxi, of High Point, suffering from stab wounds to the neck, chest and forearm.

She was taken to High Point Regional Hospital before being transferred to Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital where she died.

Police say that the suspect, John Wesley Hemingway, 48, of High Point, called 911 and drove himself to the police department.

Hemingway was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

On Thursday, police upgraded his charges to first-degree murder.

He is being held with no bond.