Man turns himself in after gun pulled during NC Walmart altercation, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old man turned himself in Friday after a gun was pulled during an altercation at a Walmart in Lumberton the night before.

Lumberton police said Montrel Floyd, of Fairmont, is the person who brandished the firearm during the altercation Thursday evening. The altercation was part of an ongoing dispute between Floyd and Christopher Jaquane Ellerby.

Reports received shortly after 6:45 p.m. Thursday indicated a possible active-shooter situation at the Walmart, located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. However, investigators determined no shots had been fired inside or outside of the store, a news release said.

Floyd is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, assault with a deadly weapon, and communicating threats. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond, police said.

Floyd surrendered the gun to the police. No injuries were reported.