SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said one man died after being trapped in a machine Friday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, they were called to Trelleborg Wheel Systems around 9 p.m. in regard to a work-related death.

Upon arrival, the coroner identified the man stuck in the machine as 37-year-old Christopher Rashad Crawford, of Spartanburg.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Saturday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the coroner’s office are continuing the investigation.

