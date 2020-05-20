Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook, police say

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: To Go orders are accepted at a Waffle House on Washington Road as the coronavirus pandemic causes closure of eat-in restaurants on March 30, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament located nearby at Augusta National has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR-TV) — A man is accused of shooting a Waffle House employee in suburban Denver one night after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant.

KDVR-TV reports 27-year-old Kelvin Watson was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

An arrest affidavit says employees told investigators Watson came to the restaurant shortly after midnight Thursday, and a waitress told him he needed to wear a mask to be served.

Watson allegedly returned and threatened the cook with a gun.

Police say he returned the following night, slapped the cook across the face and shot him outside of the restaurant.

The cook survived the shooting.