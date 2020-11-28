Couple tips two servers $700 for working on Thanksgiving

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A husband and wifetipped two different restaurant servers who were working on Thanksgiving $700, KOLR10 reports.

Someone at another table shot a video of the server’s surprised reaction at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Missouri.

Erik Richards told KOLR10 that he and his wife do this every year to spread joy.

“Somebody pay it forward,” Richards said. “I want five people to do the same. Five random people to pay it forward. You know regardless of what’s going on this year, I don’t care. You know, everything has been so divided, so let’s just focus on making it better. So I want five people to pay it forward to somebody and then those five people to pay it forward.”

A manager at the restaurant says the server who received the big tip was working solo for the first time.