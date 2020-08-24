Man, teen saved from water near North Carolina coast, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police on the North Carolina coast say a fisherman and a teenage boy were pulled out of the water after they were swept away by a strong current.

The Wilmington Police Department say in a news release that members of the department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling in the area of Snow’s Cut Bridge on Sunday when they saw two people in distress.

Authorities say the two were trying to keep their heads above water as they were being pulled under.

Police say the two law enforcement officers used a line to pull the 13-year-old boy and the man to safety.