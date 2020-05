GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Greensboro on Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:13 p.m., police responded to 5901 W. Market Street when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound in stable condition.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.