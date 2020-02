Man taken to the hospital after fire in Thomasville (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire on Thursday night, according to the Thomasville Fire Department.

The fire happened in a small detached garage converted into a living space on Knollwood Drive.

A man with burns was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

Firefighters are still investigating the case of the fire.