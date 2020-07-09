Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to 1522 N. Liberty St. at 5:41 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of the business with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.