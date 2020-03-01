Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded around 1:17 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street.

The early investigation revealed that Wayne Edward Hackett, 75, of Winston-Salem was going west in a 1992 Chevrolet truck on Cloverdale Avenue in the center lane.

A 27-year-old East Bend woman was going south in a 1996 Chevrolet truck on Miller Street in the center lane. A 29-year-old East Bend man was in the passenger seat.

For unknown reasons, the two trucks crashed in the intersection.

Hackett was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The woman driving the 1996 Chevrolet truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street is closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.