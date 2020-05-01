Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:08 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Nealtown Road and Crite Street.

At the scene, police found a male victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers found and took a suspect into custody.

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.