Man taken to hospital following shooting in parking lot of Greensboro restaurant, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant on Randleman Road, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2 p.m., officers responded to Stephanie's Restaurant at 2507 Randleman Road.

They found a 52-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Guilford County EMS.

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating.

Stephanie's Restaurant will be closed for the rest of the day.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

