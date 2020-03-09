Man taken to hospital after shot in head in Graham; suspect in custody

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the head in Graham, and police say they have a suspect in custody.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at 100 E. Hill St.

At the scene, officers found 34-year-old Antonio Williamson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have identified 52-year-old Donald Douglas Vincent as a possible suspect and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Vincent is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.