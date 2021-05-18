Man taken to hospital after shooting on Richard Allen Lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane at 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was on his porch when a car parked near the home and two suspects got out of the vehicle, ran toward the victim’s home and fired shots.

Officers located 34 shell casings in the road.

In addition to the victim, multiple shots hit the home and a car parked in front of it.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.