Man taken to hospital after shooting on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Greensboro Jail.

Police say a man drove to the jail after he was shot on I-40, near Randleman Road.

EMS took the victim to a hospital.

Police say no suspect information is available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.