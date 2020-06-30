Man taken to hospital after shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a man was shot overnight.

At about 10:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

Police say 21-year-old Wesley Lamont Hairston was standing in the street when a vehicle drove by and person inside fired several shots in his direction.

Hairston was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.