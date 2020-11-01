Man taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store on Sunday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Buy and Go convenience store at 5595 Shattalon Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Jose Jovel, 34, of Rural Hall, in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers quickly called for EMS and attempted to stabilize him. A short time later EMS arrived and took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

He is currently in stable condition, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

A suspect has not been identified.

As Police continued their investigation at the scene, they discovered this incident may have started from an argument in the parking lot.

No other victims were found, and the investigation is still on-going at this time.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

