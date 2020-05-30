Man taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:57 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of Ponderosa Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.