Man taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At 9:57 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of Ponderosa Drive.
When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.
He was taken by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.