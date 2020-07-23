Man taken to hospital after home invasion in Rockingham County; Deputies looking for leads

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for three people accused of invading the home of a Rockingham County couple, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about midnight Thursday morning, a man and a woman were home on Sardis Church Road in Madison when there was a knock at the door.

The man answered the door and was confronted by two men in masks holding handguns and a woman.

The three forced their way into the home and demanded money from the couple.

One of the home invaders hit the man in the head with the gun. He suffered a laceration.

The three home invaders then left with an undisclosed amount of money, several handguns, an iPad and an iPhone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The other resident was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.