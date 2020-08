SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after falling 30 feet at Pilot Mountain, according to the Surry County EMS director.

The call reporting the fall came in at 11:53 a.m.

Rescue officials were told that a 26-year-old man fell 30 feet in the climbing area at Pilot Mountain.

He was conscious and alert at the scene, and EMS took him to a trauma center.

Pilot Mountain Rescue arrived first. Surry County EMS and the Pinnacle Fire Department also responded.