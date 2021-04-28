Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit during a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

At the scene, officers found 26-year-old Paul Hightower suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigators believe Hightower was walking on East 15th Street when a dark car drove by. Someone in the car fired several shots, hitting Hightower, several vehicles and at least one apartment.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook