Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:56 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of East 17th Street.

At the scene, police found 29-year-old Jermaine Lamont Webster suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told police a black vehicle drove past him and someone shot him.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.