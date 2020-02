GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Tuesday, a 70-year-old man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalance on New Garden Road ran off the roadway and hit shrubs and a tree.

Greensboro police suspect the driver may have had a medical issue. No impairment is suspected.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Greensboro police are still investigating the crash.