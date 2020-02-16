Man taken to hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital in critical but stable condition following a shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 6:23 p.m., officers were sent to 2300 Bethabara Road when they were told about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Wayne Roosevelt Mack, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Information gathered by investigators indicates that the shooting may have been the result of an ongoing dispute.

Mack was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.