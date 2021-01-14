Man taken into custody after standoff in Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. — Things are much calmer in the eastern Randolph County town of Liberty after police were involved in a standoff earlier Thursday.

It happened at a home on West Raleigh Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. After calls about a domestic disturbance.

Investigators said Kenneth Powell barricaded himself inside the home.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiating, officers deployed “chemical irritants.”

They say Powell then walked out of the house and was arrested.

Powell is charged with assault on a female and resist, delay, obstruct a law enforcement officer.

Powell is under electronic house arrest. His bond is $5,000.

No one was seriously hurt.

The scene was cleared by 8 p.m.