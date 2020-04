MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man is being evaluated at a hospital after police say he was threatening workers at a Sheetz in Mocksville, according to police.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to the Sheetz at 1449 Yadkinville Road.

Officers say a man had a weapon and was threatening employees and threatening to hurt himself.

Police verbally deescalated the situation and disarmed him before taking him into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.