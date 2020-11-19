Man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJZY) — A 67-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida, received an early Christmas present: a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket.

Albert Pike claimed a $1 million top prize from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Before winning, Pike was facing some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family.

”When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn’t believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for the things we need,” he said.

Pike purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1075 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, The fastest Road to $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.