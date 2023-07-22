CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say they are looking for a man who stole a truck from a car dealership at gunpoint and led multiple agencies on a chase, hitting one of their K9s while trying to get away.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the Ricks Hendricks dealership on US-64 in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

Upon an initial investigation, they said a man entered the dealership to inquire about test-driving a Ford truck.

During the test drive, police said he took out a gun, told the salesman to get out of the truck and drove away.

Detectives were able to track the vehicle to a location in Raleigh, according to the Cary Police Department.

They said they called Raleigh police to assist and officers quickly found the truck.

At that point, officers said the suspect fled again and returned to the Cary area.

Detectives said they found the truck at Bliss Convenience Store at the intersection of Lake Pine Drive and Cary Pkwy and called Cary officers to assist.

Among them were K9 Handler Officer Michael Herrell, and his partner, K9 Officer Dakota, who joined the unit in June as the police department’s first female K9, according to police.

Officers said they approached the truck on foot and told the man to get out.

Police said he ignored their commands and attempted to escape from the parking lot, pointing the truck in the direction of the officers and accelerating toward them at a “very high rate of speed.”

Officers said they were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

K9 Officer Dakota (Cary Police Department)

Officer Herrell attempted to get K9 Officer Dakota out of the truck’s path, but was unsuccessful, according to the police department.

Police said the man hit K9 Officer Dakota as he sped out of the parking lot.

They said she was immediately taken to an Emergency Veterinary Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

“We are extremely grateful to the veterinary staff who are treating Canine Officer Dakota,” the Cary Police Department told CBS 17. “We are praying for her recovery.”

They also expressed their thanks to the multiple agencies that attempted to stop the truck and arrest the suspect.

“We are thankful to our law enforcement partners in Durham, Raleigh, and the State Highway Patrol for their assistance,” the police department said.

Raleigh police said the suspect eventually abandoned the car on Avent Ferry Road near North Carolina State University.

Cary police said they continue to search for the suspect and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.