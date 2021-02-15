Man steals teen’s truck from Elkin Walmart without noticing six-year-old girl inside, police say

ELKIN, N.C. — A man stole a truck from the parking lot of a Walmart in Elkin on Sunday without knowing a six-year-old girl was inside, according to an Elkin Police Department news release.

Christopher Davis Coffey, 37, of Lenoir, faces the following charges:

second-degree kidnapping

larceny of a motor vehicle

reckless driving to endanger persons or property

driving while license revoked

assault on a female

Coffey was also charged by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, and will have more charges filed by other jurisdictions.

A pickup truck was stolen from a 17-year-old driver in the parking lot of an Elkin Walmart. Coffey was reportedly unaware that a six-year-old girl was inside.

While Elkin officers and Jonesville officers searched for the vehicle and spoke with the victim driver and witnesses, the six-year-old girl was left by Coffey at the Richmond Hill Baptist Church near Boonville.

The girl was cared for by a member who called the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Yadkin County deputies went to the Church to pick up the girl, she was not harmed by the suspect. Deputies with the WCSO found the truck unoccupied on Wilkes Yadkin Road.

A canine deputy then tracked Coffey and apprehended him.

Later, the vehicle the suspect arrived in at Walmart was recovered as a stolen vehicle, reportedly taken from Stokes County.