Man stabbed in neck during fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in the neck after a fight in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 8:02 p.m. Thursday, police responded after a a man arrived at a hospital with the stab wound.

Police say 25-year-old Marquis Lockhart and another man was fighting when the other man stabbed Lockhart in the neck.

Officers found evidence fo the fight and stabbing on the 2400 block of Tantelon PLace.

Lockhart’s injury is non-life-threatening, and he is currently recovering at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.