Man stabbed in chest in High Point expected to survive

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in High Point, according to police.

At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an assault on the 100 block of Lassiter Drive.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Lashon Ellerbe suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Knight at (336) 887-7864.