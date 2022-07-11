GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said they arrested a man Sunday afternoon on charges of larceny and assault on a female after he was caught stealing from a Walmart.

Just after 12:45 p.m., Garner police responded to a Walmart on Fayetteville Road in reference to an assault.

Store employees told police that the suspect may be armed and made threats to “shoot up” the store, according to a news release from Garner police.

Police say the victim was an employee who was telling a “disruptive” man to leave the store after he stole merchandise.

The suspect spat in the employee’s face and made threats before leaving, police said.

Officers apprehended the suspect and found the stolen merchandise with the suspect and found a pocket knife. Police say the suspect never pulled out a weapon during the altercation.

Police also said the “threats appear to have been unfounded.”

Tehron Jordan, 26, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats and assault on a female, police said.

Jordan was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

There is no information on a bond or future court date.