Man sought after 5-year-old killed in North Carolina shooting, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they are searching for a murder suspect after a child died following a shooting at a home in Wilson Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road, which is in the northern part of the city, according to a news release from Wilson police.

Darius N. Sessoms

“Officers arrived on the scene and located a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

EMS workers and police began “performing lifesaving efforts” at the scene, police said.

The child was taken to Wilson Medical Center, but later died, the news release said.

A man who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years says he’s never seen anything like the scene Sunday.

“It’s usually quiet here. You might hear cars kind of loud and stuff like that, but as far as this right here going on, no, you don’t see nothing like this. It’s sad, it hurts and justice needs to be served,” said Frank Harvey.

Just after 9 p.m., police said they had issued a murder warrant in the case for Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson. Police said that Sessoms was not in custody.

Wilson police said they are “actively investigating this case.”

Police later said that Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with NC plate number TCH-2773. The car’s front bumper is missing.

Anyone with information regarding Sessoms or the case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

