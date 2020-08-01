Man shot, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to a shooting call at Motor Road around 12:32 p.m.

When they arrived, officers were told by witnesses that Alejandro Rivas, 30, of Clemmons, had been taken to the hospital.

A short time later, Rivas arrived at the Urgent Care on North Point Boulevard and University Parkway.

Officers then responded to that location and found him. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Rivas was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect approached Rivas, got in a verbal altercation and then threatened him with a gun.

The suspect then fired several times at Rivas, hitting him at least once, police say.

The suspect was then seen driving away from the scene in a white, four door Nissan with unknown Texas registration plates.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.