DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Davie County on Friday, according to deputies.

Around 1:33 p.m., Davie County deputies responded to Frank Short Road when they were told about a shooting.

The suspect in the shooting, a 71-year-old man, reportedly shot a 33-year-old man multiple times during a neighborhood dispute.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.