HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is expected to survive after he was shot in High Point, according to police.

Early Friday morning, police responded to an assault on the 2100 block of Friends Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot to the leg.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Police say they were able to stop a vehicle leaving the scene and have a male suspect in custody.

Investigators are conducting interviews.

No word on what may have motivated the shooting.